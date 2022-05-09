General Electric (NYSE:GE) Director Paula Rosput Reynolds Purchases 1,200 Shares

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) Director Paula Rosput Reynolds bought 1,200 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $77.65 per share, with a total value of $93,180.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $431,966.95. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE GE traded down $5.26 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $72.97. 6,993,404 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,975,557. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market cap of $80.32 billion, a PE ratio of -15.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s fifty day moving average is $88.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.24. General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $72.54 and a fifty-two week high of $116.17.

Get General Electric alerts:

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $17.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.92 billion. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 6.41% and a negative net margin of 6.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. Research analysts forecast that General Electric will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 7th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. General Electric’s payout ratio is -6.99%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in General Electric by 39.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 53,968,728 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,098,427,000 after purchasing an additional 15,251,142 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of General Electric by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 43,496,942 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,112,580,000 after acquiring an additional 255,566 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of General Electric by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,344,433 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $556,497,000 after acquiring an additional 2,238,808 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of General Electric by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,674,014 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,664,776,000 after acquiring an additional 513,385 shares during the period. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of General Electric by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 11,033,492 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,042,334,000 after acquiring an additional 852,849 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.37% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on GE shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on General Electric from $113.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on General Electric in a report on Monday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on General Electric in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America reduced their target price on General Electric from $132.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on General Electric from $115.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, General Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.69.

General Electric Company Profile (Get Rating)

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.