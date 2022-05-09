General Motors (NYSE:GM) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.59 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) will post earnings of $1.59 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for General Motors’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.76 and the lowest is $1.23. General Motors reported earnings of $1.97 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 19.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that General Motors will report full-year earnings of $6.84 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.99 to $7.20. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $6.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.47 to $8.00. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for General Motors.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $35.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.25 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 16.37% and a net margin of 7.61%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.25 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on GM shares. Wolfe Research raised their target price on General Motors from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Nomura decreased their target price on General Motors from $66.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on General Motors from $75.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on General Motors from $83.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on General Motors from $70.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, General Motors has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.62.

NYSE:GM traded down $1.32 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $38.26. 618,958 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,587,844. General Motors has a 52-week low of $37.25 and a 52-week high of $67.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $55.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $41.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.41.

In other General Motors news, EVP Julian G. Blissett sold 21,742 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total transaction of $1,087,969.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Patricia F. Russo bought 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $50.61 per share, with a total value of $303,660.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of GM. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of General Motors by 218,225.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,682,486 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $802,201,000 after purchasing an additional 13,676,219 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of General Motors during the 4th quarter valued at $711,435,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its holdings in shares of General Motors by 295.9% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 8,074,338 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $469,360,000 after purchasing an additional 6,034,872 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of General Motors by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 117,168,238 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,175,936,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in General Motors by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,039,545 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,210,941,000 after acquiring an additional 2,891,781 shares during the period. 82.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About General Motors

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and accessories in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, the United States, and China. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments.

