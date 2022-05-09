Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.50.

GEL has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Genesis Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Genesis Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GEL. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Genesis Energy during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Argent Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Genesis Energy by 25.2% during the first quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 38,149 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 7,688 shares during the period. Zazove Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genesis Energy during the first quarter worth about $240,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Genesis Energy by 46.3% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 11,020 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 3,489 shares during the period. Finally, Ascent Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genesis Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $108,000.

Shares of GEL stock traded down $1.14 on Monday, hitting $11.22. The stock had a trading volume of 372,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 669,477. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.54. Genesis Energy has a one year low of $7.49 and a one year high of $13.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of -6.52 and a beta of 2.21.

Genesis Energy (NYSE:GEL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.16. Genesis Energy had a negative return on equity of 17.57% and a negative net margin of 6.09%. The company had revenue of $631.95 million for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.43) EPS. Genesis Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.35%. Genesis Energy’s payout ratio is -34.88%.

Genesis Energy, L.P. operates in the midstream segment of the crude oil and natural gas industry. The company's Offshore Pipeline Transportation segment engages in offshore crude oil and natural gas pipeline transportation and handling operations; and in the deepwater pipeline servicing in the southern Keathley Canyon area of the Gulf of Mexico.

