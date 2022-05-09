Genmab A/S (OTCMKTS:GNMSF) Hits New 52-Week Low at $292.11

Genmab A/S (OTCMKTS:GNMSF – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $292.11 and last traded at $292.11, with a volume of 654 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $307.05.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $349.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $370.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.10 billion, a PE ratio of 40.35 and a beta of 0.87.

Get Genmab A/S alerts:

Genmab A/S (OTCMKTS:GNMSF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $402.74 million during the quarter. Genmab A/S had a net margin of 35.58% and a return on equity of 14.23%.

Genmab A/S develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); teprotumumab for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; ofatumurnab, a human monoclonal antibody to treat chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) and multiple sclerosis; and Amivantamab for advanced or metastatic gastric or esophageal cancer and NSCLC.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Genmab A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genmab A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.