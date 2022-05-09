Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO) Shares Down 11.8%

Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 11.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $3.33 and last traded at $3.37. Approximately 174,234 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 8,593,683 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.82.

GEVO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Gevo in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gevo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd.

The company has a quick ratio of 10.70, a current ratio of 10.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $686.55 million, a PE ratio of -10.93 and a beta of 3.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.68.

Gevo ( NASDAQ:GEVO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The energy company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.01). Gevo had a negative net margin of 8,326.72% and a negative return on equity of 10.39%. The company had revenue of $0.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.61 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.07) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Gevo, Inc. will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Gary W. Mize bought 35,339 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.48 per share, with a total value of $158,318.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Gevo by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,662,857 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $79,877,000 after purchasing an additional 3,795,779 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Gevo by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,386,751 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $61,577,000 after purchasing an additional 581,797 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Gevo by 9.6% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,906,803 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $32,581,000 after purchasing an additional 429,210 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Gevo by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,312,293 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $14,176,000 after purchasing an additional 81,423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its position in shares of Gevo by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 2,178,913 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $9,326,000 after purchasing an additional 323,497 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.15% of the company’s stock.

Gevo, Inc operates as a renewable fuels company. It operates through four segments: Gevo, Agri-Energy, Renewable Natural Gas, and Net-Zero. The company commercializes gasoline, jet fuel, and diesel fuel to achieve zero carbon emissions, and reduce greenhouse gas emissions with sustainable alternatives.

