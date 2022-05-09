Global Frontier Investments LLC Buys Shares of 350,000 U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Global Frontier Investments LLC purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 350,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $19,660,000. U.S. Bancorp accounts for about 7.4% of Global Frontier Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 1,057.9% during the 3rd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 211,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,595,000 after acquiring an additional 193,600 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 297,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,683,000 after purchasing an additional 18,711 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS raised its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 294,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,563,000 after purchasing an additional 2,163 shares during the last quarter. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC now owns 85,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,791,000 after buying an additional 2,244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC grew its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 254,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,133,000 after buying an additional 22,373 shares during the last quarter. 74.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

USB stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Monday, reaching $49.48. 709,910 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,032,565. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $53.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.51 billion, a PE ratio of 10.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.74. U.S. Bancorp has a 52-week low of $47.85 and a 52-week high of $63.57.

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.55 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 30.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.45 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.66%.

A number of analysts recently commented on USB shares. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $67.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $68.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $73.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Citigroup lowered shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, U.S. Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.31.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.