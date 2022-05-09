Global Partners (NYSE:GLP) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

Global Partners (NYSE:GLP – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Global Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Global Partners from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.00.

Shares of GLP traded down $1.41 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $24.85. The stock had a trading volume of 127,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,624. The company has a market cap of $844.90 million, a PE ratio of 10.85 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. Global Partners has a fifty-two week low of $19.45 and a fifty-two week high of $28.91.

Global Partners ( NYSE:GLP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The energy company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.25. Global Partners had a return on equity of 15.40% and a net margin of 0.46%. The company had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Global Partners will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLP. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Global Partners by 70.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,064,128 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $25,050,000 after buying an additional 440,142 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Global Partners by 398.3% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 107,102 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,268,000 after buying an additional 85,607 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,020,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Global Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $614,000. Finally, Greenwich Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Global Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $590,000.

Global Partners LP engages in the purchasing, selling, gathering, blending, storing, and logistics of transporting gasoline and gasoline blendstocks, distillates, residual oil, renewable fuels, crude oil, and propane to wholesalers, retailers, and commercial customers in the New England states, Mid-Atlantic region, and New York.

