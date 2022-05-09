Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) Stake Boosted by Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.

Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. increased its position in shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Get Rating) by 25.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,974 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,621 shares during the quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.’s holdings in Globe Life were worth $1,216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Globe Life by 1.7% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,246,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,102,000 after purchasing an additional 85,255 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its stake in Globe Life by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,516,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,926,000 after buying an additional 226,388 shares during the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its stake in Globe Life by 56.1% in the fourth quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,756,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,598,000 after buying an additional 630,881 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Globe Life by 1.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,698,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,840,000 after buying an additional 26,383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Globe Life by 1.4% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,542,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,322,000 after buying an additional 21,364 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.72% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Robert Brian Mitchell sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.95, for a total value of $293,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven Kelly Greer sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.53, for a total value of $1,811,010.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 74,613 shares of company stock worth $7,804,535 in the last quarter. 4.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE GL traded down $1.49 on Monday, hitting $98.54. 333,415 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 582,826. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $100.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.76 and a beta of 0.96. Globe Life Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.25 and a twelve month high of $108.61.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.72 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Globe Life had a return on equity of 8.31% and a net margin of 14.18%. Globe Life’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.53 EPS.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 4th were issued a $0.2075 dividend. This is an increase from Globe Life’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 1st. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Globe Life’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.59%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Globe Life from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Globe Life in a report on Friday, January 21st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler raised Globe Life from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $105.00 to $117.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Globe Life in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Globe Life in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $106.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.33.

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

