Globeflex Capital L P Boosts Holdings in Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR)

Globeflex Capital L P boosted its position in shares of Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,608 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,874 shares during the period. Atkore accounts for 0.9% of Globeflex Capital L P’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Globeflex Capital L P owned 0.09% of Atkore worth $4,404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ATKR. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Atkore by 88.4% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in Atkore during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in Atkore during the third quarter valued at $125,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in Atkore by 157.9% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Atkore by 4,800.0% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. 94.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE ATKR traded down $7.46 during trading on Monday, hitting $107.87. The company had a trading volume of 511,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 511,696. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 2.23. Atkore Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.80 and a fifty-two week high of $119.96. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.42. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Atkore ( NYSE:ATKR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $5.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.75 by $1.64. The firm had revenue of $982.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $800.90 million. Atkore had a net margin of 22.67% and a return on equity of 93.07%. Atkore’s quarterly revenue was up 53.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.79 earnings per share.

In other Atkore news, VP Daniel S. Kelly sold 3,000 shares of Atkore stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.00, for a total transaction of $309,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark F. Lamps sold 845 shares of Atkore stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.64, for a total transaction of $96,025.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,007 shares in the company, valued at $2,387,235.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,970 shares of company stock worth $4,570,408 over the last 90 days. 1.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on ATKR. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Atkore from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Atkore from $109.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Atkore from $123.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Atkore from $123.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th.

Atkore Inc manufactures and sells electrical, safety, and infrastructure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers electrical products, including conduits cables, and installation accessories. It also provides safety and infrastructure solutions, such as metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management.

