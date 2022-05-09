Globeflex Capital L P Boosts Stock Holdings in Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN)

Globeflex Capital L P raised its holdings in shares of Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN – Get Rating) by 154.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,878 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,242 shares during the quarter. Globeflex Capital L P owned 0.20% of Titan Machinery worth $1,512,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Titan Machinery by 699.3% during the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in Titan Machinery during the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Titan Machinery by 274.1% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 2,527 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Titan Machinery by 74.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 2,219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Titan Machinery by 755.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 4,766 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.45% of the company’s stock.

TITN stock traded down $0.59 during trading on Monday, hitting $23.20. The company had a trading volume of 97,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 170,750. The stock has a market cap of $523.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.92 and a beta of 1.65. Titan Machinery Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.00 and a 52-week high of $38.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Titan Machinery ( NASDAQ:TITN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $507.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $524.60 million. Titan Machinery had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 16.68%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Titan Machinery Inc. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Titan Machinery from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Titan Machinery in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.50.

Titan Machinery Inc owns and operates a network of full-service agricultural and construction equipment stores in the United States and Europe. It operates through three segments: Agriculture, Construction, and International. The company sells new and used equipment, including agricultural and construction equipment manufactured under the CNH Industrial family of brands, as well as equipment from various other manufacturers.

