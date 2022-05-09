Globeflex Capital L P Decreases Stock Position in Universal Electronics Inc. (NASDAQ:UEIC)

Globeflex Capital L P reduced its position in Universal Electronics Inc. (NASDAQ:UEIC – Get Rating) by 25.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,236 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,162 shares during the quarter. Globeflex Capital L P owned approximately 0.14% of Universal Electronics worth $743,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Universal Electronics by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 35,396 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,442,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Universal Electronics by 0.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 233,566 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,503,000 after acquiring an additional 717 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Universal Electronics by 11.1% in the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 8,179 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 819 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Universal Electronics by 5.5% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 23,934 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Universal Electronics in the fourth quarter worth $80,000. 87.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director William C. Mulligan acquired 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $31.84 per share, for a total transaction of $206,960.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 7.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on UEIC. StockNews.com began coverage on Universal Electronics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Universal Electronics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Universal Electronics from $62.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Universal Electronics from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.33.

Shares of UEIC traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $27.96. The company had a trading volume of 57,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,106. The firm has a market cap of $355.85 million, a P/E ratio of -71.69 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.40. Universal Electronics Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.01 and a 52-week high of $53.07.

Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The technology company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.60). The company had revenue of $144.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.04 million. Universal Electronics had a negative return on equity of 1.57% and a negative net margin of 0.79%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Universal Electronics Inc. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Universal Electronics Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells pre-programmed and universal control products, audio-video (AV) accessories, and intelligent wireless security and smart home products for video services, consumer electronics, security, home automation, climate control, and home appliance markets.

