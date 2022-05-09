Globeflex Capital L P Has $1.11 Million Stock Holdings in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Globeflex Capital L P decreased its holdings in shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) by 25.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,740 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,611 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $1,112,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE acquired a new stake in Whirlpool during the 4th quarter valued at $278,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Whirlpool by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 55,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,262,000 after buying an additional 3,468 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in Whirlpool by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 21,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,939,000 after buying an additional 3,392 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in Whirlpool by 130.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 25,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,114,000 after buying an additional 14,191 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in Whirlpool by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 16,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,836,000 after buying an additional 2,615 shares during the period. 97.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WHR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Whirlpool from $190.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Cfra cut Whirlpool to a “sell” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on Whirlpool in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Whirlpool from $221.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Whirlpool in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $202.57.

Whirlpool stock traded up $2.25 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $193.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,304,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,055,415. Whirlpool Co. has a 52 week low of $164.52 and a 52 week high of $257.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $184.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $206.10. The stock has a market cap of $10.87 billion, a PE ratio of 7.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.55.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $5.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.79 by $0.52. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 30.56% and a net margin of 7.72%. The firm had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $7.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Whirlpool Co. will post 24.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Whirlpool announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Monday, February 14th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 16.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be given a $1.75 dividend. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.03%.

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

