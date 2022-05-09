Globeflex Capital L P Has $676,000 Stock Position in Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX)

Globeflex Capital L P cut its holdings in Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX – Get Rating) by 32.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 21,740 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 10,347 shares during the quarter. Globeflex Capital L P owned 0.11% of Orthofix Medical worth $676,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Orthofix Medical by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,820 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Orthofix Medical by 47.6% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,213 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Orthofix Medical by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 17,684 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $676,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Orthofix Medical during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Orthofix Medical by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 43,200 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,647,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Orthofix Medical alerts:

OFIX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet cut Orthofix Medical from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com cut Orthofix Medical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Orthofix Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Orthofix Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd.

NASDAQ OFIX traded down $0.68 on Monday, hitting $27.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 201,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,363. Orthofix Medical Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.44 and a 52-week high of $44.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.55. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $552.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.96 and a beta of 0.96.

Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The medical device company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $125.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.90 million. Orthofix Medical had a positive return on equity of 4.84% and a negative net margin of 8.26%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Orthofix Medical Inc. will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Orthofix Medical Company Profile (Get Rating)

Orthofix Medical Inc operates as a medical device and biologics company in the United States, Italy, Germany, France, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Spine and Global Orthopedics. The Global Spine segment manufactures, distributes, and provides support services for bone growth stimulator devices that enhance bone fusion, as well as used as a therapeutic treatment for non-spinal and appendicular fractures.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OFIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Orthofix Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orthofix Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.