Globeflex Capital L P Increases Stock Position in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN)

Globeflex Capital L P increased its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN – Get Rating) by 24.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 21,777 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,298 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P’s holdings in AMN Healthcare Services were worth $2,664,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 22,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,801,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC increased its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 2,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC increased its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 3,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co increased its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 6,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $798,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.70% of the company’s stock.

In other AMN Healthcare Services news, CEO Susan R. Salka sold 22,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.12, for a total value of $2,407,522.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Susan R. Salka sold 2,700 shares of AMN Healthcare Services stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.26, for a total transaction of $284,202.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AMN traded down $3.31 on Monday, reaching $88.78. The stock had a trading volume of 1,125,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 690,437. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $86.96 and a 12-month high of $129.12. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.36.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $3.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $0.29. AMN Healthcare Services had a net margin of 8.67% and a return on equity of 44.34%. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.70 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 71.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 9.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AMN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.20.

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to hospitals and healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. The Nurse and Allied Solutions segment offers travel nurse staffing, rapid response nurse staffing and labor disruption, allied staffing, local staffing, and revenue cycle solutions.

