Globeflex Capital L P Invests $1.01 Million in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Globeflex Capital L P purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 7,175 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,010,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Jackson Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,368 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Retirement Group LLC raised its position in Abbott Laboratories by 1,125.0% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 245 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. 73.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ABT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $138.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $157.00 to $151.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $143.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Abbott Laboratories presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $138.83.

In other news, Director Nancy Mckinstry sold 1,614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.42, for a total value of $187,901.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 964 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.10, for a total value of $113,848.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 81,896 shares of company stock worth $9,299,454. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

ABT stock traded down $4.88 on Monday, hitting $107.39. 6,401,118 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,960,476. Abbott Laboratories has a 12-month low of $105.36 and a 12-month high of $142.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $118.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $125.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.85. The stock has a market cap of $188.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.73.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $11.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 28.72% and a net margin of 17.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.32 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is presently 43.62%.

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

