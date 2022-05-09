Globeflex Capital L P Reduces Holdings in Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR)

Globeflex Capital L P lowered its position in Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,768 shares of the company’s stock after selling 435 shares during the quarter. Globeflex Capital L P’s holdings in Piper Sandler Companies were worth $1,387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 483,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,297,000 after acquiring an additional 2,316 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 333,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,154,000 after acquiring an additional 12,427 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 181,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,294 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 54.2% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 119,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,554,000 after acquiring an additional 42,031 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Piper Sandler Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $16,231,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.34% of the company’s stock.

PIPR traded up $3.22 on Monday, reaching $128.97. 194,218 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 128,187. Piper Sandler Companies has a one year low of $110.45 and a one year high of $193.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $125.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $152.26.

Piper Sandler Companies ( NYSE:PIPR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.32. Piper Sandler Companies had a net margin of 13.57% and a return on equity of 33.38%. The business had revenue of $361.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $326.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.13 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Piper Sandler Companies will post 13.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Piper Sandler Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.52%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of Piper Sandler Companies from $194.00 to $182.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Northland Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Piper Sandler Companies from $185.00 to $175.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Piper Sandler Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Piper Sandler Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $181.20.

Piper Sandler Companies operates as an investment bank and institutional securities firm that serves corporations, private equity groups, public entities, non-profit entities, and institutional investors in the United States and internationally. The company offers investment banking and institutional sales, trading, and research services for various equity and fixed income products.

