Globeflex Capital L P Sells 30,008 Shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA)

Globeflex Capital L P reduced its holdings in Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA – Get Rating) by 27.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 79,760 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 30,008 shares during the quarter. Globeflex Capital L P’s holdings in Urstadt Biddle Properties were worth $1,699,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 109.3% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,052 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 3,161 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 145,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,099,000 after purchasing an additional 24,426 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its position in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 42.5% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 38,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $723,000 after purchasing an additional 11,400 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 1.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 649,164 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,288,000 after purchasing an additional 10,626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 24.8% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,731 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,936 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on UBA shares. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on Urstadt Biddle Properties in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Urstadt Biddle Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Urstadt Biddle Properties has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.00.

Shares of UBA stock traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $16.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 122,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 161,284. Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.92 and a 52-week high of $21.66. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 4.17 and a current ratio of 4.17. The stock has a market cap of $694.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.88 and a beta of 1.06.

Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.08). Urstadt Biddle Properties had a return on equity of 13.83% and a net margin of 35.22%. Equities research analysts predict that Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.2375 per share. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.59%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 31st. Urstadt Biddle Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 105.56%.

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust which owns or has equity interests in 81 properties containing approximately 5.2 million square feet of space. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange since 1970, it provides investors with a means of participating in ownership of income-producing properties.

