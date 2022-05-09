Globeflex Capital L P Takes $802,000 Position in Capital Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBNK)

Globeflex Capital L P bought a new position in shares of Capital Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBNK – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 30,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $802,000. Globeflex Capital L P owned approximately 0.22% of Capital Bancorp as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Capital Bancorp by 204.6% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Capital Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Capital Bancorp by 66.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Capital Bancorp by 209.5% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 2,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Capital Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $128,000. 46.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ CBNK traded up $0.18 during trading on Monday, reaching $22.32. 17,755 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,662. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $312.50 million, a P/E ratio of 7.72 and a beta of 0.43. Capital Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.01 and a 1-year high of $28.16.

Capital Bancorp ( NASDAQ:CBNK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.15. Capital Bancorp had a net margin of 23.42% and a return on equity of 21.10%. Equities research analysts forecast that Capital Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 6th. Capital Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.92%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Capital Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

Capital Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Capital Bank, N.A. that provides various banking products and services to businesses, not-for-profit associations, and entrepreneurs in the United States. It operates through Commercial Banking, Capital Bank Home Loans, and OpenSky segments.

