GM Advisory Group Inc. Buys New Position in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

GM Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,211 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of STX. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Seagate Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Seagate Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Seagate Technology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Old North State Trust LLC increased its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 43.0% in the 4th quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 426 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 196.0% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 589 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on STX shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Seagate Technology from $120.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Seagate Technology from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Wedbush dropped their target price on Seagate Technology from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Northland Securities lowered their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $122.00 to $113.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on Seagate Technology from $105.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.04.

STX stock traded down $1.20 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $81.42. 14,307 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,113,055. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.33. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 1-year low of $78.20 and a 1-year high of $117.67. The company has a market cap of $17.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.15, a PEG ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 1.01.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The data storage provider reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.81 billion. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 15.40% and a return on equity of 339.73%. Seagate Technology’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.36 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 7.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 7th. Investors of record on Friday, June 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 23rd. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.40%.

In other Seagate Technology news, Director Stephen J. Luczo sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.26, for a total transaction of $5,163,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 272,297 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.01, for a total value of $29,410,798.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,072,297 shares of company stock worth $223,573,799 over the last 90 days. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers hard disk and solid state drives, including serial advanced technology attachment, serial attached SCSI, and non-volatile memory express products; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

