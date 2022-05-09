GM Advisory Group Inc. Increases Position in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX)

GM Advisory Group Inc. increased its stake in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Rating) by 24.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,845 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,870 shares during the quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Dropbox were worth $487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DBX. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in shares of Dropbox in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dropbox in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 194,600.0% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,946 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dropbox in the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dropbox in the 3rd quarter valued at about $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.40% of the company’s stock.

DBX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dropbox from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Dropbox in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of Dropbox from $39.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.83.

Shares of Dropbox stock traded down $0.70 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $20.44. 118,489 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,659,922. Dropbox, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.90 and a twelve month high of $33.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.49 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.18.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.19. Dropbox had a net margin of 16.66% and a negative return on equity of 202.00%. The company had revenue of $562.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $559.09 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Dropbox, Inc. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Dropbox news, insider Bart Volkmer sold 11,000 shares of Dropbox stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.59, for a total transaction of $226,490.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Timothy Regan sold 2,500 shares of Dropbox stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.33, for a total transaction of $55,825.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 558,661 shares in the company, valued at $12,474,900.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 66,250 shares of company stock worth $1,456,778 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 25.05% of the company’s stock.

Dropbox, Inc provides a content collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, families, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. As of December 31, 2021, the company had approximately 700 million registered users.

