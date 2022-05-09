GM Advisory Group Inc. Increases Position in Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID)

GM Advisory Group Inc. lifted its stake in Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Rating) by 29.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,307 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,457 shares during the period. GM Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Lucid Group were worth $582,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in Lucid Group during the 3rd quarter worth $376,570,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lucid Group in the 3rd quarter worth $192,549,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lucid Group in the 3rd quarter worth $143,486,000. Coatue Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lucid Group in the 3rd quarter worth $71,443,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lucid Group in the 4th quarter worth $103,735,000. 69.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on LCID shares. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Lucid Group from $45.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lucid Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Lucid Group in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Lucid Group in a report on Monday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Lucid Group from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lucid Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of 34.17.

LCID stock traded down 1.42 during midday trading on Monday, reaching 16.73. 871,529 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,950,566. The company has a current ratio of 16.43, a quick ratio of 16.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Lucid Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of 16.12 and a fifty-two week high of 57.75. The business has a 50-day moving average price of 22.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of 32.54.

Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported -0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of -0.30 by 0.25. The business had revenue of 57.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 55.56 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18334.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Lucid Group, Inc. will post -1.25 EPS for the current year.

Lucid Group Profile (Get Rating)

Lucid Group, Inc a technology and automotive company, develops electric vehicle (EV) technologies. The company designs, engineers, and builds electric vehicles, EV powertrains, and battery systems. As of December 31, 2021, it operates twenty retail studios in the United States. Lucid Group, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Newark, California.

