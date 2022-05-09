GM Advisory Group Inc. Increases Stake in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

GM Advisory Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 14.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,320 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. GM Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Blackstone in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in Blackstone by 86.1% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 294 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Blackstone by 96.8% in the 3rd quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 305 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC bought a new stake in Blackstone during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Blackstone by 41.9% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 335 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BX traded down $2.46 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $99.03. 137,161 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,876,659. Blackstone Inc. has a 52-week low of $83.75 and a 52-week high of $149.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $125.98. The firm has a market cap of $68.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.38.

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The asset manager reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.48. Blackstone had a net margin of 23.77% and a return on equity of 19.20%. The company had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.32 per share. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.33%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 29th. This is a boost from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. Blackstone’s payout ratio is 71.93%.

In other news, major shareholder Tactical Opportunit Blackstone bought 2,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.00 per share, with a total value of $10,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,839,187 shares in the company, valued at $107,356,748. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 52,900 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.23, for a total value of $3,239,067.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 2,510,044 shares of company stock valued at $11,184,929 and have sold 1,081,452 shares valued at $65,213,258. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on BX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Blackstone from $186.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Citigroup lowered their target price on Blackstone from $132.50 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Blackstone from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $124.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on Blackstone from $172.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Blackstone presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.73.

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

