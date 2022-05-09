GM Advisory Group Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

GM Advisory Group Inc. cut its stake in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,742 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 124 shares during the period. GM Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Twilio were worth $722,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gables Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Twilio in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Twilio by 81.4% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 107 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in shares of Twilio during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of Twilio by 631.6% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 139 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in shares of Twilio by 68.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 145 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. 75.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, COO Khozema Shipchandler sold 1,614 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.71, for a total value of $281,981.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 100,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,497,031.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Eyal Manor sold 3,088 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.01, for a total value of $614,542.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 15,798 shares of company stock valued at $2,905,199. Company insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on TWLO shares. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Twilio from $300.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Twilio from $283.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Twilio from $510.00 to $455.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Twilio from $300.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Twilio in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $240.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $302.27.

Shares of NYSE TWLO traded down $6.51 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $100.87. The company had a trading volume of 45,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,843,485. Twilio Inc. has a 12 month low of $104.50 and a 12 month high of $412.68. The stock has a market cap of $18.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.22 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 8.43 and a quick ratio of 8.43. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $143.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $210.81.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The technology company reported ($1.25) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.94) by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $842.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $768.89 million. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 6.11% and a negative net margin of 30.86%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.80) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Twilio Inc. will post -3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

