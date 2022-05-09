GM Advisory Group Inc. Sells 540 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

GM Advisory Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,300 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 540 shares during the quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $898,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ORCL. Bellwether Advisors LLC raised its stake in Oracle by 115.6% in the third quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 291 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Outfitter Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle in the third quarter worth about $44,000. 42.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Renee Jo James sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.11, for a total transaction of $504,660.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,886 shares in the company, valued at $3,523,031.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 43.40% of the company’s stock.

ORCL traded down $0.74 on Monday, reaching $71.75. 108,099 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,658,332. The stock has a market cap of $191.44 billion, a PE ratio of 27.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.87. Oracle Co. has a twelve month low of $70.23 and a twelve month high of $106.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $78.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.10.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $10.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.51 billion. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 383.80% and a net margin of 18.08%. The business’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 21st. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. Oracle’s payout ratio is presently 49.04%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a $80.00 price objective on Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Oracle from $87.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Oracle from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Oracle from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $115.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Oracle has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.09.

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Fusion cloud advertising and customer experience, and NetSuite applications suite.

