GM Advisory Group Inc. Sells 8,645 Shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

GM Advisory Group Inc. lowered its stake in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) by 78.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,414 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 8,645 shares during the quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Teladoc Health by 450.0% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 209 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in shares of Teladoc Health during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Teladoc Health in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in Teladoc Health by 133.0% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 445 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. 87.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CMO Stephany Verstraete sold 2,858 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.24, for a total transaction of $200,745.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mala Murthy sold 6,717 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.24, for a total value of $471,802.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 14,842 shares of company stock valued at $1,042,502. Company insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TDOC traded down $2.47 during trading on Monday, reaching $30.98. The company had a trading volume of 104,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,409,032. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.75 and a 12 month high of $174.32. The company has a current ratio of 3.94, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a fifty day moving average of $61.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.71.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The health services provider reported ($41.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($41.00). Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 2.12% and a negative net margin of 321.94%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Teladoc Health from $130.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $130.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Teladoc Health from $100.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Teladoc Health in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded Teladoc Health from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $114.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.79.

About Teladoc Health (Get Rating)

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services in the United States and internationally. The company offers a portfolio of services and solutions covering non-urgent, episodic, chronic, and complicated medical conditions, including diabetes, hypertension, chronic kidney disease, cancer, congestive heart failure, and mental health conditions.

