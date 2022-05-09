Golden Goose Market Capitalization Tops $323,578.27 (GOLD)

Golden Goose (GOLD) traded 40.7% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 9th. Golden Goose has a total market capitalization of $323,578.27 and $151,190.00 worth of Golden Goose was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Golden Goose coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0019 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Golden Goose has traded 190.9% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003197 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001615 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002043 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded 29% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.26 or 0.00151071 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $184.61 or 0.00590174 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.35 or 0.00036298 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $61,674.03 or 1.97161290 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 18.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Golden Goose Profile

Golden Goose launched on December 30th, 2020. Golden Goose’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 165,994,209 coins. Golden Goose’s official Twitter account is @GoldenGooseNews

According to CryptoCompare, “Golden Goose is a cryptocurrency mining center and global cryptocurrency exchange platform using Paraguay's cheap and clean electricity. “

Buying and Selling Golden Goose

