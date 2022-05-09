GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) Sets New 1-Year Low at $12.10

GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $12.10 and last traded at $12.10, with a volume of 2483 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.74.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on GoodRx from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on GoodRx from $41.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on GoodRx from $49.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised GoodRx from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on GoodRx from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.22.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 13.42 and a current ratio of 13.42. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.69.

GoodRx ( NASDAQ:GDRX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.02). GoodRx had a positive return on equity of 0.06% and a negative net margin of 3.39%. The business had revenue of $213.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.60) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that GoodRx Holdings, Inc. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of GoodRx by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 16,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in GoodRx by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in GoodRx by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in GoodRx by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in GoodRx by 50.2% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.60% of the company’s stock.

GoodRx Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices through GoodRx codes that are used to save money on prescriptions across the United States.

