Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $7.75 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 20.90% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Gossamer Bio Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing and commercializing therapeutics in the areas of immunology, inflammation and oncology. The company’s product pipeline includes GB001, GB002, GB004, GB1275, Autoimmune program and Oncology program which are in clinical stage. Gossamer Bio Inc. is based in San Diego, California. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Raymond James decreased their price target on Gossamer Bio from $19.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Citigroup upgraded Gossamer Bio from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 10th. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Gossamer Bio from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Gossamer Bio from $26.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Gossamer Bio from $18.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.08.

Gossamer Bio stock traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $6.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,963,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 775,044. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 8.32 and a quick ratio of 8.32. Gossamer Bio has a 52-week low of $6.28 and a 52-week high of $14.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $494.28 million, a P/E ratio of -2.05 and a beta of 1.12.

Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74). During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.88) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Gossamer Bio will post -2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Laura Carter sold 5,002 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.28, for a total value of $41,416.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Caryn Peterson sold 6,279 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.28, for a total value of $51,990.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 42,300 shares of company stock worth $367,628. 8.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Gossamer Bio by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,429,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,409,000 after acquiring an additional 66,816 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Gossamer Bio by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,292,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,234,000 after acquiring an additional 629,325 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Gossamer Bio by 10.1% in the first quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 1,949,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,922,000 after acquiring an additional 178,658 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust lifted its position in shares of Gossamer Bio by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 1,805,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,418,000 after acquiring an additional 227,558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC purchased a new position in Gossamer Bio during the first quarter worth approximately $26,576,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.90% of the company’s stock.

Gossamer Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutics in the disease areas of immunology, inflammation, and oncology in the United States. The company is developing GB002, an inhaled, small molecule, platelet-derived growth factor receptor, or PDGFR, colonystimulating factor 1 receptor, or CSF1R, and c-KIT inhibitor for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension; GB004, a gut-targeted, oral small molecule for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease; GB5121, an oral, irreversible, covalent, small molecule inhibitor of Bruton's Tyrosine Kinase for the treatment of primary central nervous system lymphoma; and GB7208, an oral, small molecule, BTK inhibitor for the treatment of multiple sclerosis.

