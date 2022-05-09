GoviEx Uranium (CVE:GXU) Shares Down 8.6%

GoviEx Uranium Inc. (CVE:GXU – Get Rating) was down 8.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.32 and last traded at C$0.32. Approximately 173,377 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 1,040,070 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.35.

Separately, Fundamental Research set a C$0.81 price objective on shares of GoviEx Uranium and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th.

Get GoviEx Uranium alerts:

The company has a fifty day moving average of C$0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of C$163.54 million and a PE ratio of -13.48.

In other news, Director I. Rodrigo A. Romo sold 80,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.45, for a total value of C$36,225.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 329,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$148,275.

About GoviEx Uranium (CVE:GXU)

GoviEx Uranium Inc, a mineral resources company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium projects in Africa. The company's flagship property is the Madaouela project located in north-central Niger. It also owns 100% interest in the Mutanga project that consists of 3 mine permits situated to the south of Lusaka, Zambia; and the Falea project located in Mali.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GoviEx Uranium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoviEx Uranium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.