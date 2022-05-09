GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF) Sets New 1-Year Low at $8.41

Shares of GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $8.41 and last traded at $8.51, with a volume of 119057 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.10.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GrafTech International from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 15th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.65, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.71 and its 200 day moving average is $10.77. The stock has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 0.98.

GrafTech International ( NYSE:EAF Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $366.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $378.00 million. GrafTech International had a net margin of 28.85% and a negative return on equity of 372.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that GrafTech International Ltd. will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of GrafTech International by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,683,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,051,000 after purchasing an additional 132,600 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of GrafTech International by 2.1% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 11,342,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,050,000 after purchasing an additional 229,556 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of GrafTech International during the fourth quarter worth $98,088,000. River Road Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of GrafTech International by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 7,690,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,364,000 after acquiring an additional 269,994 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of GrafTech International by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,793,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,107,000 after acquiring an additional 116,640 shares during the period. 93.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GrafTech International Company Profile (NYSE:EAF)

GrafTech International Ltd. research, develops, manufactures, and sells graphite and carbon-based solutions worldwide. It offers graphite electrodes to produce electric arc furnace steel and other ferrous and non-ferrous metals; and petroleum needle coke, a crystalline form of carbon used in the production of graphite electrodes.

