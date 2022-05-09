Granite Investment Partners LLC Acquires 3,226 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Granite Investment Partners LLC grew its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 96,542 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,226 shares during the quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $17,655,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,432,987 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,371,003,000 after acquiring an additional 415,275 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 31.6% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 18,239,945 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,352,588,000 after acquiring an additional 4,375,459 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 25.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,960,679 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,852,471,000 after acquiring an additional 2,630,436 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.0% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,587,801 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $720,715,000 after acquiring an additional 108,808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,646,136 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $849,624,000 after acquiring an additional 20,262 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM stock traded down $4.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $136.57. 247,521 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,505,078. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12 month low of $122.17 and a 12 month high of $193.58. The company has a market cap of $152.96 billion, a PE ratio of 14.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $147.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $163.69.

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The wireless technology company reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.53. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 28.42% and a return on equity of 103.73%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 11.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 1st. This is a positive change from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.84%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group downgraded shares of QUALCOMM from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $215.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $194.77.

In other QUALCOMM news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.83, for a total transaction of $557,473.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

