Granite Investment Partners LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Granite Investment Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 83,499 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 2,030 shares during the quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $4,339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ARGI Investment Services LLC increased its holdings in Verizon Communications by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 114,242 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $6,170,000 after purchasing an additional 9,484 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 31.0% in the 3rd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 1,858,570 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $100,381,000 after buying an additional 440,101 shares during the last quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 491,456 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $25,536,000 after buying an additional 28,710 shares during the period. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 4.4% during the third quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 47,483 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,565,000 after acquiring an additional 2,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 16.6% in the third quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 35,961 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,942,000 after acquiring an additional 5,116 shares during the period. 63.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $61.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Verizon Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. DZ Bank downgraded Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 29th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Tigress Financial upped their price target on Verizon Communications from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.93.

Verizon Communications stock traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $48.51. The stock had a trading volume of 695,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,372,787. Verizon Communications Inc. has a one year low of $45.55 and a one year high of $59.85. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $51.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.30. The company has a market capitalization of $203.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.40, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.35. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.93% and a return on equity of 28.15%. The firm had revenue of $33.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th were paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.28%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 49.71%.

In other news, CEO Tami A. Erwin sold 23,647 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.77, for a total transaction of $1,176,911.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,085,832.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $81,016.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,980,004. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 26,763 shares of company stock valued at $1,342,807. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

