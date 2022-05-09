Granite Investment Partners LLC Has $3.95 Million Stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Granite Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 1,110.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,776 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,307 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $3,954,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 909.1% during the 4th quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 111 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Outfitter Financial LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWM traded down $6.85 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $175.73. 3,271,742 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,862,629. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a one year low of $180.55 and a one year high of $244.46. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $198.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $210.67.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

