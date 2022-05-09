Granite Investment Partners LLC Increases Holdings in Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL)

Granite Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 474,290 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 37,885 shares during the quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC owned 1.18% of Vital Farms worth $8,566,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in Vital Farms during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in Vital Farms by 9,958.3% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 2,390 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vital Farms during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vital Farms by 125.9% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,837 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Vital Farms in the third quarter worth $62,000. 73.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Vital Farms alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ VITL traded down $0.68 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $11.87. 7,029 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 217,102. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.57. Vital Farms, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.06 and a 52-week high of $24.36.

Vital Farms ( NASDAQ:VITL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.02. Vital Farms had a negative net margin of 0.93% and a negative return on equity of 1.70%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vital Farms, Inc. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Vital Farms from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vital Farms from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Vital Farms from $20.00 to $15.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Vital Farms from $20.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.58.

Vital Farms Company Profile (Get Rating)

Vital Farms, Inc, an ethical food company, provides pasture-raised products in the United States. It offers shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, ghee, liquid whole eggs, and egg bite products. Vital Farms, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vital Farms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vital Farms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.