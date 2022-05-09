Granite Investment Partners LLC Purchases New Stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA)

Granite Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 50,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,331,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SUSA. Bell Bank lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. Bell Bank now owns 8,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $928,000 after buying an additional 1,562 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 55.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 150,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,998,000 after purchasing an additional 53,762 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 2.1% during the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 19,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,833,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 8.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 501,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,086,000 after purchasing an additional 39,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hilltop Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 32.3% in the fourth quarter. Hilltop Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after purchasing an additional 2,764 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF stock traded down $2.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $86.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 289,560. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $93.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.79. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF has a 12-month low of $87.01 and a 12-month high of $106.97.

