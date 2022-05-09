Granite Investment Partners LLC Sells 43,772 Shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Granite Investment Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) by 41.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 62,651 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 43,772 shares during the quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Splunk were worth $7,250,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in Splunk by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 23,624 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,418,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its holdings in Splunk by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 3,535 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Krilogy Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Splunk by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 11,414 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,321,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Splunk by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,600 shares of the software company’s stock worth $995,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Splunk by 55.4% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 331 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. 91.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SPLK traded down $8.96 on Monday, hitting $94.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 64,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,341,544. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $129.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $128.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.09. Splunk Inc. has a 12 month low of $102.58 and a 12 month high of $176.66. The firm has a market cap of $15.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.60 and a beta of 1.32.

Splunk ( NASDAQ:SPLK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The software company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.21) by $0.85. The business had revenue of $901.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $774.08 million. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 128.38% and a negative net margin of 50.08%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.61) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Splunk Inc. will post -4.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Scott Morgan sold 1,588 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.25, for a total value of $178,253.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $97,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,269 shares of company stock worth $392,490 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of Splunk in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Splunk from $203.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Splunk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Splunk from $205.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Splunk from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.57.

Splunk Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions that deliver and operationalize insights from the data generated by digital systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Platform, a real-time data platform comprising collection, streaming, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, machine learning, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities.

