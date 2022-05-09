Granite Investment Partners LLC Sells 650 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Granite Investment Partners LLC decreased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,436 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 650 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $9,760,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Outfitter Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 54.8% during the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 65 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Leverty Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 57.9% during the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 90 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

UNH traded down $10.55 during trading on Monday, hitting $489.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 81,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,346,526. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $383.12 and a 12 month high of $553.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $459.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $511.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $483.74.

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.38 by $0.11. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 24.74%. The business had revenue of $80.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.31 earnings per share. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 14th were paid a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 11th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.75%.

Several research firms recently commented on UNH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $482.00 to $549.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Raymond James raised their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $540.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $495.00 to $565.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $510.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $508.00 to $564.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $550.17.

In other news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $476.72, for a total transaction of $2,383,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $470.38, for a total value of $2,822,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 18,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,776,840. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

