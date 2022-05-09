Great Lakes Advisors LLC Buys 404 Shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its stake in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,127 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $2,675,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 4,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 1,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

Get AmerisourceBergen alerts:

In other news, EVP Gina Clark sold 43,704 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.71, for a total value of $6,717,741.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Silvana Battaglia sold 6,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.96, for a total value of $1,022,727.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 97,747 shares of company stock valued at $14,692,168. Company insiders own 28.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ABC shares. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $179.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $153.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley cut AmerisourceBergen from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $142.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Barclays increased their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $135.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Argus increased their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AmerisourceBergen presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $164.57.

NYSE ABC opened at $159.01 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.39, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.45. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a twelve month low of $111.34 and a twelve month high of $167.19. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $154.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $138.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.13.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.30. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 349.46% and a net margin of 0.75%. The firm had revenue of $57.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.26 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.53 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 10.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. AmerisourceBergen’s payout ratio is currently 22.44%.

AmerisourceBergen Profile (Get Rating)

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AmerisourceBergen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AmerisourceBergen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.