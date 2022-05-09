Great Lakes Advisors LLC Has $1.39 Million Stock Position in Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC reduced its position in Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK – Get Rating) by 32.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 45,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 21,810 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Green Brick Partners were worth $1,387,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Green Brick Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $74,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Green Brick Partners by 27.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in Green Brick Partners by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Green Brick Partners by 71.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 3,390 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in Green Brick Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Green Brick Partners from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Green Brick Partners in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Green Brick Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Green Brick Partners from $20.00 to $18.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.13.

NASDAQ GRBK opened at $21.57 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 6.03, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.19. Green Brick Partners, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.75 and a 1 year high of $32.25.

Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.35. Green Brick Partners had a net margin of 14.46% and a return on equity of 27.96%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Green Brick Partners, Inc. will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Green Brick Partners, Inc operates as a homebuilding and land development company in the United States. It operates through Builder operations Central, Builder operations Southeast, and Land development segments. The company is involved in the land acquisition and development, entitlements, design, construction, title and mortgage services, marketing, and sale of townhomes, patio homes, single family homes, and luxury homes in residential neighborhoods, and master planned communities.

