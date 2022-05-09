Great Lakes Advisors LLC Makes New $2.88 Million Investment in Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 81,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,876,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC owned 0.09% of Cannae as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CNNE. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Cannae in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cannae in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $449,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Cannae by 33.5% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 115,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,588,000 after purchasing an additional 28,960 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Cannae during the 3rd quarter worth $230,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Cannae during the 3rd quarter worth $229,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Barry B. Moullet acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.50 per share, for a total transaction of $47,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 11,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $280,002.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Cannae Holdings, Inc. sold 563,264 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.99, for a total transaction of $7,880,063.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,618,506 shares in the company, valued at $372,392,898.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 41,000 shares of company stock worth $1,016,230 and sold 1,198,830 shares worth $16,257,595. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cannae from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th.

Shares of NYSE CNNE opened at $21.51 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.04 and its 200-day moving average is $29.28. The stock has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.70 and a beta of 0.80. Cannae Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.11 and a twelve month high of $38.61.

Cannae (NYSE:CNNE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported ($1.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($1.10). The firm had revenue of $181.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.40 million. Cannae had a negative return on equity of 8.18% and a negative net margin of 38.67%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.06) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Cannae Holdings, Inc. will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cannae Holdings, Inc is a principal investment firm. The firm primarily invests in restaurants, technology enabled healthcare services, financial services and more. It takes both minority and majority stakes. Cannae Holdings, Inc is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

