Great Lakes Advisors LLC Raises Position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,637 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $1,820,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 33,681 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,269,000 after purchasing an additional 2,071 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter worth $401,000. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 34,292 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,364,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 168.8% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 13,825 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,162,000 after purchasing an additional 8,682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO lifted its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 109,581 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $17,142,000 after purchasing an additional 10,530 shares during the last quarter. 83.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Travelers Companies stock opened at $171.64 on Monday. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $144.44 and a 52-week high of $187.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $178.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $167.30. The firm has a market cap of $41.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.70.

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $4.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.61 by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $8.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.03 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 11.18% and a return on equity of 13.78%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.73 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 13.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. This is an increase from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is currently 22.28%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on TRV shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $172.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Travelers Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. MKM Partners lifted their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $199.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $178.64.

In other Travelers Companies news, EVP Gregory C. Toczydlowski sold 43,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.85, for a total value of $7,389,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 3,013 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.19, for a total transaction of $539,899.47. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 251,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,085,099.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 78,555 shares of company stock worth $13,689,175. 1.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

