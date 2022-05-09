Great Lakes Advisors LLC Sells 1,087 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC reduced its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,692 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,087 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,914,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. KG&L Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 5,526 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 8,407 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 36.9% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 864 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 30,786 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,521,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 29.6% in the 4th quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 1,037 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $41.93 on Monday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $41.66 and a twelve month high of $55.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $45.18 and its 200 day moving average is $48.27.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.