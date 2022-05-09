Great Lakes Advisors LLC Sells 3,085 Shares of MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,802 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,085 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in MEDNAX were worth $2,253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MD. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of MEDNAX by 5,380.0% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of MEDNAX by 1,246.2% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 1,969 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of MEDNAX by 159.6% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 3,430 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MEDNAX in the third quarter worth about $175,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of MEDNAX by 198.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 4,119 shares in the last quarter. 95.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded MEDNAX from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MEDNAX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on MEDNAX from $28.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded MEDNAX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on MEDNAX from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.25.

Shares of NYSE MD opened at $18.71 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.85. MEDNAX, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.36 and a fifty-two week high of $35.67. The company has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.49, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 2.05.

MEDNAX (NYSE:MD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.06. MEDNAX had a return on equity of 15.64% and a net margin of 4.73%. The firm had revenue of $482.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $471.29 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that MEDNAX, Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

MEDNAX, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides newborn, maternal-fetal, pediatric cardiology, and other pediatric subspecialty care services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It offers neonatal care services, such as clinical care to babies born prematurely or with complications within specific units at hospitals through neonatal physician subspecialists, neonatal nurse practitioners, and other pediatric clinicians.

