Great Lakes Advisors LLC Sells 3,237 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 23.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,459 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 3,237 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $2,106,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BA. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC boosted its position in Boeing by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 27,060 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $5,941,000 after buying an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Boeing by 44.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 34,249 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $7,533,000 after purchasing an additional 10,508 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its position in shares of Boeing by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 17,117 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $3,765,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Boeing by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,721 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Boeing by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 10,894 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,423,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.96% of the company’s stock.

In other Boeing news, Director Lawrence W. Kellner purchased 5,000 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $208.91 per share, for a total transaction of $1,044,550.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BA. UBS Group set a $263.00 price target on Boeing and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Boeing from $288.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Boeing from $235.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $163.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Boeing from $240.00 to $238.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $229.24.

Boeing stock opened at $148.90 on Monday. The Boeing Company has a 52 week low of $143.38 and a 52 week high of $258.40. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $178.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $198.23.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.75) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($2.48). The company had revenue of $13.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.53) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

