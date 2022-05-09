Great Lakes Advisors LLC Sells 63,704 Shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF – Get Rating) by 62.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 63,704 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Jefferies Financial Group were worth $1,512,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of JEF. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Jefferies Financial Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 119.6% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 242.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,570 shares during the last quarter. 69.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on JEF shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Jefferies Financial Group from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Jefferies Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Jefferies Financial Group from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.00.

Jefferies Financial Group stock opened at $32.09 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.99 and a 12-month high of $44.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $32.37 and its 200 day moving average is $36.63. The company has a market capitalization of $7.69 billion, a PE ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 1.35.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.32. Jefferies Financial Group had a net margin of 19.09% and a return on equity of 14.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.74%. Jefferies Financial Group’s payout ratio is 22.94%.

In other news, Director Thomas W. Jones bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $33.48 per share, for a total transaction of $334,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kane Michael T. O sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.39, for a total transaction of $200,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 97,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,243,437.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 17.90% of the company’s stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc engages in the investment banking and capital markets, and asset management businesses in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates in Investment Banking and Capital Markets, Asset Management, Merchant Banking, and Corporate segments. It provides investment banking, advisory services with respect to mergers or acquisitions, restructurings or recapitalizations and private capital advisory transactions; equity and debt underwriting; and corporate lending.

