Great Panther Mining (TSE:GPR) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.24

Great Panther Mining Limited (TSE:GPR – Get Rating) (NYSE:GPL)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.24 and last traded at C$0.25, with a volume of 203773 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.26.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a C$0.50 price target on shares of Great Panther Mining in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.32 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.33. The company has a market capitalization of C$107.74 million and a P/E ratio of -1.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.89.

Great Panther Mining Limited operates as a precious metals mining and exploration company. It explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc ores. The company operates three mines, including the Tucano gold mine in Amapá State, Brazil; and the Guanajuato mine complex and the Topia mine in Mexico, as well as Coricancha mine complex in the central Andes, Peru.

