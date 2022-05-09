Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) Trading Down 9.1% on Analyst Downgrade

Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH – Get Rating) shares fell 9.1% during mid-day trading on Monday after Zacks Investment Research downgraded the stock from a hold rating to a sell rating. The company traded as low as $35.75 and last traded at $35.75. 5,029 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,181,928 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.32.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on GH. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Guardant Health from $120.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Guardant Health from $160.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Guardant Health from $150.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Guardant Health from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Guardant Health from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.83.

In other Guardant Health news, Director Stanley J. Meresman sold 4,934 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.74, for a total transaction of $289,823.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 28.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 464,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,636,000 after purchasing an additional 102,483 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 71,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,513,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 74.4% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 189,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,739,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.69% of the company’s stock.

The company has a current ratio of 5.72, a quick ratio of 5.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.49.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.21) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($1.21). Guardant Health had a negative return on equity of 58.70% and a negative net margin of 107.20%. The company had revenue of $96.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.71 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.06) earnings per share. Guardant Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Guardant Health, Inc. will post -4.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers Guardant360, Guardant360 LDT, Guardant360 CDx, and GuardantOMNI liquid biopsy-based tests for advanced stage cancer; and GuardantINFORM, an in-silico research platform that comprise a clinical-genomic liquid biopsy dataset of advanced cancer patients.

