Gulden (NLG) Reaches Market Cap of $2.15 Million

Gulden (NLG) traded down 18.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on May 9th. Gulden has a total market capitalization of $2.15 million and approximately $1,425.00 worth of Gulden was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Gulden has traded 17.3% lower against the US dollar. One Gulden coin can currently be bought for about $0.0038 or 0.00000012 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000351 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003166 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $82.56 or 0.00262503 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.30 or 0.00016845 BTC.

SpaceMine (MINE) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003196 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00006199 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000838 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000866 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Gulden Profile

Gulden (CRYPTO:NLG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 29th, 2014. Gulden’s total supply is 563,635,131 coins. Gulden’s official Twitter account is @guldencoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Gulden is https://reddit.com/r/GuldenCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Gulden’s official website is gulden.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Gulden (NLG) is another national currency for the Netherlands. The premine is 10% with 1% to be used for bounties and not distributed. The total number of coins to be mined is 1.68 billion and the block time is set to 150 seconds. The difficulty retargetting occurs every 576 blocks using the Kimoto Gravity well. The coin is scrypt and pure Proof of Work. “

Buying and Selling Gulden

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gulden directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gulden should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gulden using one of the exchanges listed above.

