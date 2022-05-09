Hargreaves Lansdown (OTCMKTS:HRGLY) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $21.36

Shares of Hargreaves Lansdown plc (OTCMKTS:HRGLY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $21.36 and last traded at $21.36, with a volume of 1022 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.05.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on HRGLY shares. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Hargreaves Lansdown from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a GBX 1,470 ($18.12) price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Citigroup raised Hargreaves Lansdown from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 1,480 ($18.25) to GBX 1,224 ($15.09) in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 1,650 ($20.34) to GBX 1,530 ($18.86) in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Bank of America raised Hargreaves Lansdown from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,166.17.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.24.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th were given a $0.2824 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 4.45%.

Hargreaves Lansdown Company Profile (OTCMKTS:HRGLY)

Hargreaves Lansdown plc provides investment services for individuals and corporates in the United Kingdom and Poland. It primarily operates Vantage, a direct-to-investor platform. The company offers stocks and shares individual savings accounts (ISAs), fund and share accounts, and junior and lifetime ISAs.

