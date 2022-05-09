Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.20.

Several analysts have commented on HLIT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Harmonic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Harmonic in a report on Monday, February 28th. Barclays raised their price objective on Harmonic from $11.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. TheStreet lowered Harmonic from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Harmonic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th.

HLIT traded down $0.31 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 788,582. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Harmonic has a twelve month low of $6.69 and a twelve month high of $12.22. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.00. The company has a market cap of $918.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.38 and a beta of 0.90.

Harmonic ( NASDAQ:HLIT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.11. Harmonic had a return on equity of 6.72% and a net margin of 3.29%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.04) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Harmonic will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Harmonic by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,932,632 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $187,366,000 after buying an additional 244,916 shares during the last quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Harmonic by 236.1% during the third quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 2,791,615 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $24,427,000 after buying an additional 1,960,997 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Harmonic by 1.8% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,102,993 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $19,454,000 after buying an additional 36,353 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Harmonic by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,749,338 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $20,572,000 after buying an additional 94,538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leeward Investments LLC MA acquired a new position in Harmonic during the first quarter worth $14,264,000. 98.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Harmonic Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide video delivery software, products, system solutions, and services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Video and Cable Access. The Video segment sells video processing, production, and playout solutions and services to cable operators, and satellite and telecommunications Pay-TV service providers, as well as to broadcast and media, including streaming media companies.

